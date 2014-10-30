Follow Y7 Lifestyle on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Sydney teenager Indy Clinton is cashing in on her huge Instagram following.

Sydney schoolgirl paid $750 for Instagram selfies

Thanks to her 50,000-plus followers, the social media star charges companies up to $750 to promote their products in her Instagram photos.

According to a Manly Daily report, the Palm Beach teen started sharing photos on Instagram when she was just 15. Soon, pictures of her carefree coastal lifestyle shared at @indyclinton had caught the interest of thousands of followers.

Indy, now 17, was targeted by companies who offered her free clothes if she would wear them in her social media snaps.

Encouraged by her parents, the Loreto Kirribilli student started charging companies $50 a photo to promote their goods, before signing a contact with Chic Blogger Management in September.

Now, her clients include major brands like Surf Dive 'n' Ski, and she's also worked with charities including Free Yoga Girls and the Glenn McGrath Foundation.

The enterprising teenager, who describes herself as a "quintessential Aussie girl", says she wants to be a positive role model for her fans.

“On Instagram I try to create the life all people want to have. They want to follow me and be inspired by my positive attitude to life," she says.

