Can this Calvin Klein model really be called 'plus-size'?

She's fit. She's healthy. She’s got a smokin’ hot bod most of us only ever dream of having.
Yet Myla Dalbesio was asked how she feels to be a 'plus-size' model by Elle magazine.
In the interview, Dalbesio says: “I'm not the biggest girl on the market but I'm definitely bigger than all the girls [Calvin Klein] has ever worked with, so that is really intimidating.”
The 27-year-old statuesque beauty, who appears in the latest CK campaign along with Jourdan Dunn, Ji Hye Park, Amanda Wellsh and Lara Stone, stands 178cm tall and is a size 10.
Plus size? Hardly.
“People who consider Myla Dalbesio a plus size need to see a shrink. She is taller than average but otherwise normal size,” tweeted @venetianspring.
“WTF SIZE 10 PLUS SIZE?!! We live in a strange world,” wrote @raihannb, while @luisaEpps tweeted “if that’s plus size them I’m obese”.
Meanwhile, @mollysdailykiss tweeted “I am sorry but WTAF!? Plus size model? I find this truly disturbing” and @IsabelHardman wrote “Genuine WTF moment. This woman is described as 'plus-size' and 'a bigger girl'. Aaaraagahagaagahahagahahag.”
Although Dalbesio says she was never hired by CK as a plus-size model, “It’s not like [Calvin Klein] released this campaign and were like ‘Whoa, look, there’s this plus size girl in our campaign. They released me in this campaign with everyone else; there’s no distinction. It’s not a separate section for plus size girls,” it's disturbing that someone of her proportions is "not skinny enough to be with the skinny girls".
Related:
#Fatkini hashtag inspires curvy women to embrace their bodies
Pirelli 2015 calendar to feature plus-size model