Can this Calvin Klein model really be called 'plus-size'?

Michelle Ruzzene
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Myla Dalbesio has a body most women would kill for. Photo: Jag Models.

She's fit. She's healthy. She’s got a smokin’ hot bod most of us only ever dream of having.


Yet Myla Dalbesio was asked how she feels to be a 'plus-size' model by Elle magazine.

Can this Calvin Klein model really be called 'plus-size'?

Can this Calvin Klein model really be called 'plus-size'?

In the interview, Dalbesio says: “I'm not the biggest girl on the market but I'm definitely bigger than all the girls [Calvin Klein] has ever worked with, so that is really intimidating.”

The 27-year-old statuesque beauty, who appears in the latest CK campaign along with Jourdan Dunn, Ji Hye Park, Amanda Wellsh and Lara Stone, stands 178cm tall and is a size 10.

Plus size? Hardly.

Australia's top curvy models

So it’s not surprising the model’s classification is igniting uproar on social media.

“People who consider Myla Dalbesio a plus size need to see a shrink. She is taller than average but otherwise normal size,” tweeted @venetianspring.

“WTF SIZE 10 PLUS SIZE?!! We live in a strange world,” wrote @raihannb, while @luisaEpps tweeted “if that’s plus size them I’m obese”.

Meanwhile, @mollysdailykiss tweeted “I am sorry but WTAF!? Plus size model? I find this truly disturbing” and @IsabelHardman wrote “Genuine WTF moment. This woman is described as 'plus-size' and 'a bigger girl'. Aaaraagahagaagahahagahahag.”

Although Dalbesio says she was never hired by CK as a plus-size model, “It’s not like [Calvin Klein] released this campaign and were like ‘Whoa, look, there’s this plus size girl in our campaign. They released me in this campaign with everyone else; there’s no distinction. It’s not a separate section for plus size girls,” it's disturbing that someone of her proportions is "not skinny enough to be with the skinny girls".

Myla Dalbesio, pictured bottom-right, with the other CK models. Photo: instagram.com/myladalbesio

The stunning Myla Dalbesio. Photo: Instagram/myladalbesio.

