The Veronicas Lisa Origliasso bought her vintage dress day before engagement
Is This The Most Shocking Fashion Campaign Of The Year?

Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Follow Y7 Lifestyle on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Anna Ewers stars in the new Alexander Wang campaign. Photo: Instagram

How do you make the advertising campaign for your new denim range stand out from the crowd?


New York fashion designer Alexander Wang has the perfect answer to that problem.

First, put fashion model and Pirelli 2015 calendar alumni Anna Ewers in a pair of your jeans – and nothing else.

Second, arrange your gorgeous German in a sexy pose on an armchair.

Next, pull the jeans down around the model’s ankles and have high profile fashion photographer Steven Klein photograph the scene.

Make the NSFW result slightly-more-safe-for-work by covering Ewer’s breasts with your logo, and release a raunchy teaser pic on Instagram to get everyone excited.

The provocative teaser pic released on Tuesday. Photo: Instagram

Finally, release your ad. You can guarantee everyone will be talking about your new denim range – which in this case is Denim x Alexander Wang (available from December 8).

“I wanted an image that would provoke,” Wang told media about his new campaign. “It’s such an oversaturated market, as everyone knows.”

What do you think? Let us know at the Y7 Lifestyle Facebook page.




