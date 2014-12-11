Karlie Kloss talks Taylor Swift, Harvard and her haircut

Follow Y7 Lifestyle on Twitter: @y7lifestyle
There's one thing everyone wants to know about Karlie Kloss, and that's the nitty gritty of her famous friendship with Taylor Swift.
Nick Axelrod Yahoo's the Victoria's Secret Angel, quizzing her on how she met her pop star BFF, as well as how her haircut was dubbed 'the next Rachel', and the model's famous cookie addiction.
More on Victoria's Secret:
PHOTOS: The secrets behind the Victoria's Secret Angels' amazing bodies
Cara Delevingne too 'bloated' for Victoria's Secret show
What happens when Alessandra Ambrosio Yahoo's herself?
Five steps to sexy Victoria's Secret hair