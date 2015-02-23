A Danish fashion magazine has been forced to apologise after using an anorexic-looking model for a photo shoot.

Fashion Mag Slammed For Using Skeletal Model in Photoshoot

The shockingly thin model’s protruding collarbones and stick-like limbs are obvious underneath the model’s woollen dress in the Cover spread.

The distressing photo caused a huge social media backlash, with the hashtag #covergate being used across Twitter and Facebook to condemn the image.

Danish MP’s even weighed in on the debate, with Tax Minister Benny Englebrecht posting on Twitter: "I seriously thought that the fashion industry had understood that anorexia is a problem that should be taken seriously."

The magazine’s founder, Malene Malling, was forced to apologise for using such an unhealthy-looking image.

“I’ve made magazines for more than 10 years and this time unfortunately I made a huge mistake, which I would like to apologise for,” she told Danish TV.

The magazine also came under fire for allegedly deleting comments about the use of the emaciated model on its Facebook page.