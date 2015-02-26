It's official: we're living in the "curvy girl era".

Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham: "Curves Are Here To Stay"

Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric visits successful plus-size model Ashley Graham at her local gym to talk about the increasing prominence of curvy models in the fashion industry.

Graham has been one of the most talked about models of 2015 thanks to her groundbreaking spot in this year's Sports Illustrated Swim edition. The Nebraska-born model appeared in an advertisement for Swimsuits For All published in the annual SI Swim issue, making Graham the first plus-size model to feature in the magazine (alongside Robyn Lawley, who snagged an editorial spot), a move heralded as a giant step forward for the skinny-obsessed fashion world.

While the 27-year-old described the reaction to the ad as "incredible", her ambitions don't stop at a single ad appearance in the magazine's pages. "I plan on being on the cover of Sports Illustrated next year," she tells Couric.

Watch the video to see the entire interview: