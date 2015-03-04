News

Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit

Helen Mirren, 69, Sizzles In Bodycon Dress

Lauren Tuck
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Helen Mirren and Jennifer Garner step out in London. Getty Images.



Helen Mirren has repeatedly proven that sexiness doesn’t dissipate with age.

PHOTOS: Why 60 Is The New 20 Of Fashion


The 69-year-old wears a bikini better than most, she’s even rocked the same Dolce & Gabbana dress as 24-year-old pop star Rita Ora (better, one might argue). So we’re not totally shocked that on Monday night, the actress wore a long-sleeved form-fitting gown that earned her the best dressed of the night award topping other attendees, many of whom are decades her junior.

Jennifer Garner presents Helen Mirren an award. Getty Images.


In a navy blue dress by Stella McCartney, with sheer panels dotted with sequins, Mirren made a statement at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2015 Spring Gala in New York City. While the piece’s cutouts are meant to give off the illusion of a much fitter figure, Mirren doesn’t need optical tricks to look good. She took a dress that, let’s face it, could look cheap, and made it look totally elegant. The Dame’s poise and accessories — dangly diamond earrings, simple necklace, and box clutch — only add to the elevated sophistication she brings to a bodycon dress.

Mirren makes Jennifer Garner, who wore a simple LBD to present Mirren with her award, look downright basic—and that’s hard to do.

