Helen Mirren has repeatedly proven that sexiness doesn’t dissipate with age.

Helen Mirren, 69, Sizzles In Bodycon Dress

The 69-year-old wears a bikini better than most, she’s even rocked the same Dolce & Gabbana dress as 24-year-old pop star Rita Ora (better, one might argue). So we’re not totally shocked that on Monday night, the actress wore a long-sleeved form-fitting gown that earned her the best dressed of the night award topping other attendees, many of whom are decades her junior.

In a navy blue dress by Stella McCartney, with sheer panels dotted with sequins, Mirren made a statement at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2015 Spring Gala in New York City. While the piece’s cutouts are meant to give off the illusion of a much fitter figure, Mirren doesn’t need optical tricks to look good. She took a dress that, let’s face it, could look cheap, and made it look totally elegant. The Dame’s poise and accessories — dangly diamond earrings, simple necklace, and box clutch — only add to the elevated sophistication she brings to a bodycon dress.

Mirren makes Jennifer Garner, who wore a simple LBD to present Mirren with her award, look downright basic—and that’s hard to do.

