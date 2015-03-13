Does this make her the Duchess of Downton Abbey now, too?

Kate Is The Duchess Of Downton Abbey

Worlds collided when Kate Middleton visited the set of BBC’s period drama Downton Abbey on Thursday at Ealing Studios in West London.

MORE: Kate Middleton Wows In Animal Print

For the occasion, Middleton wore a a cream coat by British maternity label Jojo Maman Bebe (get it for $130 while you still can!) paired with black suede heels and a black clutch, both from Stuart Weitzman. With her shiny blown out hair styled in her signature loose waves, the 33-year-old royal looked even more like a modern day princess than usual against the 20th century surroundings.

While public appearances are part of the Duchess’ royal duty, she and her husband are actually big fans of the show. Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson on the series, was specifically told by Prince William that the couple watch: “I was actually at an event last week with Prince William, now the Duke of Cambridge, so yeah - I met him last week, shook his hand,” the actor said on Watch What Happens Live in 2013. “He actually said, ‘I’m a big fan of the show - only now that my wife’s had a baby.’"

Fangirling out on a TV set is just a normal day’s work for the royal couple! Middleton was given a tour - both upstairs and downstairs. Daisy (Sophie McShera) and Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol) - in character! - presented the Duchess with a cake made especially for her in the kitchen.

Middleton also ventured upstairs and met with Mary Crawley (aka Michelle Dockery), who was wearing ‘20s-era garb including a mid-length flapper dress, accessorised with a feather headband and hair cut in a short bob (fear not dear fans, it’s a wig).

MORE: Kate Recycles Pink Alexander McQueen Coat

The real life aristocrat also visited the Boot Room, where butlers Joseph Molesley (Brendan Coyle) and Phyllis Baxter (Raquel Cassidy) offered to shine her shoes. She discussed just what kind of great qualities one finds in a loyal maid with Anna Bates (Golden Globe winner Joanne Froggatt) and Lady Mary, and even took some time out to talk with the heir of Downton, little George Crawley. Middleton, who is eight months pregnant, also visited trailers, the costume department, the prop shop, set construction department, and more locations that take away from the illusion of actually being in Downton Abbey nearly 100 years ago.

Middleton’s visit to Downton marks her final public appearance before going on maternity leave. And she certainly went out on a fashionably high note!

[Read more at Yahoo Style]