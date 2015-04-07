US plus-size retailer Lane Bryant has launched a campaign for their lingerie collection Cacique, that is all about redefining sexy.

Plus-Size Retailer Launches #ImNoAngel Campaign

The #ImNoAngel print, TV, and social media campaign stars plus-size models Ashley Graham, Marquita Pring, Candice Huffine, Victoria Lee, Justine Legault, and Elly Mayday.

“Our ‘#ImNoAngel’ campaign is designed to empower ALL women to love every part of herself,” said Lane Bryant CEO and president, Linda Heasley. “Lane Bryant firmly believes that she is sexy and we want to encourage her to confidently show it, in her own way.”

The campaign, which is a response to the Victoria’s Secret’s Angels campaigns, encourages women celebrate their shape by posting selfies with the hashtag #ImNoAngel—there are already over 4,000 photos using the hashtag on Instagram.

Each week on the Lane Bryant website consumers will be introduced to one of the campaign stars, beginning with Nebraska native and Sports Illustrated star Ashley Graham.

Campaigns celebrating diversity in body shape and size continue to be a breath of fresh air in a society where often overly thin, airbrushed models are the norm in advertising.

The #ImNoAngel campaign promises to make women feel more confident in the skin they’re in.