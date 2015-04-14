Coachella Man Slammed for Wearing ‘Eat, Sleep, Rape, Repeat’ T-Shirt

The award for ‘Biggest Idiot At Coachella 2015’ was won in spectacular fashion this weekend by this man, thanks to his choice of outfit.

Coachella Man Gets Slammed for Wearing ‘Eat, Sleep, Rape, Repeat’ T-Shirt

Captured by Jemayel Khawaja, managing editor at Vice, the unnamed moron wore a t-shirt that read ‘Eat, Sleep, Rape, Repeat’.

“This guy wins the award for worst fashion/lifestyle choices at @coachella. I’m not easy to offend, but this is s****y,” tweeted Khawaja.

The incredibly offensive t-shirt is a play on the popular ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’ single by Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr although why exactly someone felt the need to make such an alteration is beyond us.

Really we don’t know what’s worse: the hideously unfunny slogan or the proud grin on his obviously clueless face.

Thankfully, the Twitter response to what shall be henceforth known as The Worst T-Shirt Ever Made has been overwhelmingly negative.

“Can’t even understand why some one [sic] would think that’s funny…Or wearable in public,” tweeted @ShammaBoyarin.

I'm so disgusted. This is so wrong.. rape is not a fucking joke. I continue to be scared of being female #YesAllWomen pic.twitter.com/H6hdVCBKRf — Bekah Heald (@BekahHeald) April 13, 2015

“Wonder How his mum would feel about it. Maybe we should find her and message her… #justsaying,” pointed out @Lab_Sco.