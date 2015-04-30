Diane von Furstenberg’s public show of support for Bruce Jenner went down like a proverbial lead balloon.

Diane von Furstenberg's Bruce Jenner Photoshop Faus Pax

The American-based fashion designer, famous for her iconic wrap dress, posted an image of Jenner’s head superimposed on a picture of her own body on Instagram.

The picture, taken in 1974, was accompanied by the slogan: “Feel like a woman, wear a dress.“

The 68-year-old fashionista also captioned the photo with the following message: "Bruce Jenner… You are the woman you wanted to be! I salute your strength, courage and honesty. By speaking out, you have spoken for so many who suffer… Love Diane @kimkardashian @kendeljenner.”

After causing a firestorm on social media, she tried to appease the situation by adding: “I admire Bruce Jenner’s strength, courage and honesty and have so much respect [for] him using his voice to speak for people who have none. I wish him nothing but a lifetime of happiness.”

However, von Furstenberg quickly deleted the post from her account after realising the picture may have been, oh you know, a tad insensitive.

Jenner, who recently announced his transgender journey to the world after being interviewed by Diane Sawyer, has threatened legal action against a photo agency that released a private photo of him wearing a dress.

Let’s hope it’s the last social media faux pas we see from the famous fashion star.