Why settle for a clown and a bouncy castle when you can afford your own hotel foyer runway, plus the designer wardrobe to match?

The toddler with a taste for high-end fashion

This week a young Chinese mother, as yet unnamed, has forked out a massive 1 million yuan (AUD $204,000) in designer clothing for her two year old.

And the twenty-something mum didn't stop there. She also hired a hotel foyer, complete with runway, to host the birthday shindig, plus a professional photographer to capture her very own fashion show.

The tiny tot's designer collection includes pieces from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Burberry and Prada purchased from the US, Hong Kong and Korea.

The mum justified the expense by saying that they have no financial issues and can afford it, and that she wants her daughter to enjoy the finer things in life.

And we think it's a good thing she hired the photographer to document the big event because, at the age of two, the whole thing is bound to be a bit of a blur before the birthday candles are even extinguished!