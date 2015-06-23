It seems the fashion world can’t get enough of Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner and Kanye West Cover Vogue Japan With Riccardo Tisci

The 19-year-old model appears on the latest cover Vogue Japan as part of Givenchy’s artistic director Riccardo Tisci's 'fashion gang'.

Brother-in-law Kanye West also made the cut, as did some of the hottest catwalk stars and 38-year-old flame-haired Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain.

For the exclusive shot, a seated Jenner rocks facial piercings and a plunging black blazer from Givenchy's autumn/winter 2015 show, alongside Argentinean model Mica Arganara.

Tisci and his muse Chastain take front and centre, flanked by a serious looking West and models Joan Smalls, Kozue Akimoto and Jamie Bochert.

Jenner is a firm favourite of Tisci’s – she starred in Givenchy's Fall 2014 campaign and walked the runway for him during Paris Fashion Week.

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian and her social media itchy trigger finger was one of the first to share the cover on her Instagram page, with the caption: 'Hottest Fashion Gang ever!!!!!! Kanye, @kendalljenner@riccardotisci17 @VogueJapan.'

Meanwhile, Tisci wrote on his Instagram: 'PROUD TO PRESENT YOU MY FAMILY: MY FASHION GANG.'

Tisci, a close family friend of the Kardashians and Jenners, was the designer responsible for Kim's wedding dress she wore in Florence, Italy, back in May 2014.