Cindy Crawford's Kids Land First Editorial

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Lands First Editorial

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber made headlines last week after she joined prestigious modelling agency IMG.

Today, it's been revealed that Gerber will star in the highly coveted CR Fashion Book alongside her brother Presley (who inevitably shares Crawford's cheekbones).

"Kaia signing a contract with a model agency is a big deal - beauty runs in their blood, Presley's even got Cindy's same mole on the cheek!!" said Carine Roitfeld, editor in chief and namesake.

"But I wanted to focus on both the kids, the daughter Kaia and the brother Presley. To me, that makes the full story more interesting."

While Presley hasn't made as much of a splash in the industry as Kaia yet, Rotfield hopes her editorial will encourage him to embrace modeling.

"I like the idea of the brother and sister duo born with fashion in their blood," Roitfeld said. "We never know if [Kaia and Presley] will end up in fashion at the end, but this story is proof that the apple never falls very far from the tree."

Judging from the above photos, it seems only a matter of time before the duo become household names.

