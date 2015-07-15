Brody Jenner’s Sex Life: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know - and Then Some

Brody Jenner is a guy who’s had some sex.

Whether you know him as the elusive hot guy on The Hills, a prince of Malibu, the older brother of Kendall, or the son of Caitlyn, one look at him and you know he’s getting laid.

In celebration of his sexual prowess, E! has granted him his latest reality show: Sex With Brody.

A longtime fan of Loveline and The Howard Stern Show, Jenner follows a similar format on his show, with celebrity guests as well as a group of hosts, including Stevie Ryan and Dr. Mike Dow, taking questions from callers.

“My favourite part of the show is when we go out and talk to random people on the street,” Jenner says. “I’m wearing a little doctor’s outfit, I have a little graph in front of me with the male or female genitalia, and we see how much they paid attention in sex ed. We set them up to a fake lie detector test and ask them how many partners they’ve had - there are some really funny moments.”

Speaking of funny moments, we spoke to Jenner and someone else who knows a thing or two about sex with Brody - his girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter. Bet you can’t guess which one’s too scared to have sex in public.

Yahoo Style: You’ve been talking about sex a lot lately. Has that taken some getting used to, or has it always been one of your favourite topics of conversation?

Brody Jenner: Well, who doesn’t like to talk about sex? Everyone likes to talk about sex. But I always tell people: I’m not the expert. I’m on the show because I have wild and crazy experiences, and I’ll share things about my personal life. I do give advice of my own sometimes, but it’s not necessarily the best advice — that’s why we have a doctor on the show. I’m there to chime in when people call in and they want to talk about certain things. Like, “Hey, is my husband cheating on me, because he came home with a thing of lipstick in his back pocket?”

YS: Do you feel like if someone is even asking that question, they should already know the answer?

BJ: Pretty much. [Laughs]

YS: To both of you: If you had to use one word to describe your sex life in a relationship versus your sex life when single, what would it be?

Kaitlynn Carter: I would say it’s so much more intimate.

BJ: I’d say more fun. You need to grow with someone and actually have sex with them multiple times to be really comfortable and completely open in bed.

YS: You both travel a lot. Does that make having sex regularly kind of tricky? More fun?

BJ: She might not agree to this, but I actually like - I will go days without having sex. Literally on purpose. Even Mike Tyson said abstinence from sex is one of the most amazing things; when you deprive yourself from it, it’s that much better. So obviously I do that. We’ll wait two to three days, and then we’ll have sex three to four days in a row.

KC: We do travel a lot, but we also live together, so I think we do only spend, like, three to four days apart. It is nice when you have a little break; it does make it extra great when we do see each other again.

YS: Once an MMA fighter told me that before big fights, he doesn’t have sex for a month.

BJ: It would drive me crazy for a month. I think I would actually go physically insane - I’m talking two or three days.

KC: You can go four days, and I can do that.

BJ: But we’re talking days here and not months.

KC: I can go two to three days, but as soon as I start to think about sex, I can’t wait beyond that point. Brody can hold out a lot longer than I can. I don’t know how he does it.

BJ: I stay busy. Focus on work.

YS: How do you each feel about sex in public? Yes? No?

KC: Yes!

BJ: She’s all about the sex in public. I’m not really into that. That doesn’t sound too fun for me.

KC: Brody’s a little shy.

BJ: I like to be in the confines of my own home. I’ve never been into the whole have-sex-in-public-places thing. That doesn’t turn me on, really. I’ve done it — like, I’ll go into the bathroom, or the changing room at the Grammys. But not like, let’s just have sex in our car in the parking lot in the middle of a cross street on a summer day. You can go to prison for that. I’d rather stay out of jail - apparently Kaitlynn wants to go to jail, but I like my freedom.

KC: It’s exciting!

YS: It sounds like you’re a thrill seeker.

KC: Why not? Especially when you’ve been with the same person for a long time, it’s fun to mix it up.

BJ: I mean, you can mix it up many other ways without having sex in public. There’s a ton of things you can do to mix it up, babe.

YS: What’s an example?

BJ: Well, there are some great sex shops in West Hollywood you can go visit. They have all types of gadgets. You can introduce toys, role play - you can wear sexy clothing.

KC: Watch porn.

BJ: Watch porn together - exactly. There are so many things you can do.

KC: I’d say if a guy wanted to spice things up with his girlfriend, he could try to do something romantic. That’s something that guys don’t think to do very often. They think you need toys or all this other stuff - which can be fun - but I think a lot of women I know would like to have something romantic and sweet done for them; that’s what turns them on.

YS: Brody, what did each of your parents say when you told them you were hosting a sex show?

BJ: My mum is very open; she dated Elvis for five years. She lived with him at Graceland; she’s seen a lot. She’s probably seen a lot more than I have. And that’s the only parent I talk to like that. I don’t talk to Caitlyn like that, or my stepfather, David. Mostly just my mum, who thinks the show is great and has no problem talking about sex.

YS: Has anything surprised you about the reaction to your father’s transition?

BJ: I’m just happy that everyone’s being very supportive. I thought people were going to be supportive, but just the amount of people that took to Twitter - celebrities and the different, very powerful people - in support was really inspirational. It’s been cool to watch. It’s great. Caitlyn’s very happy - much happier than Bruce was.

YS: Kaitlynn, do you make any appearances on the show?

KC: Not this time around, but if they end up [doing] more episodes, we talked about it. We talked about doing a “he said, she said” segment, and I would come on and kind of dispel a lot of the things that Brody has said on the show - things that I’ve watched or seen that are not exactly accurate or true.

BJ: Come on!