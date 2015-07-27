News

Is she drunk? Alone? Frightened? Kids react to fashion campaigns

Yahoo7 Lifestyle /
Kids React to Fashion Campaigns

WATCH VIDEO: Kids React To High Fashion Campaign - with Eye-Opening Results


This group of 8-year-old kids put high end fashion in a new light - and it's pretty eyeopening,

Spanish visual artist, Yolanda Dominguez, asked some young children what they saw in fashion campaigns from well-known designer labels such as Loewe, Hugo Boss, Balmain, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Gotta love kids and their honesty! Here are a few of our highlights:

Watch the video in all its truth-telling below:

WATCH VIDEO: Kids Surprising Reaction to High Fashion Campaign Will Make You Think


