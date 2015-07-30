If there wasn’t evidence to the contrary, one might be convinced that Chrissy Teigen doesn’t have a closet full of fabulous clothes.

Does Chrissy Teigen Ever Wear Clothes?

From editorials to Instagram, the model’s regularly pictured in the nude.

And now she’s adding yet another new stripped down spread to her long list of unclothed work with a cover story in Women’s Health UK.

Teigen appears alongside British Olympic athletes and various other prominent figures in the publication’s version of ESPN’s body issue, getting women to strip for the camera and asking them to open up about their figures.

“I’ve always had to watch myself. My family is not naturally thin and we put on weight quickly. I find low-carb works for me,” she said. “I used to take pride in the fact I didn’t have to work out, and then I hit that age where you have to. I want to drink champagne and have hearty dinners, so I would rather work out for an hour and be able to do what I want.”

She also opened up about starting a family with her husband, John Legend.

“I’m waiting for things to slow down, but things don’t seem to be slowing down, ever, so I think, ‘Just have one and deal with it,’” she revealed. “I’d love to have an excuse to be bigger. People will know as soon as I’m pregnant because I’ll stop drinking.”