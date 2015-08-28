Caitlyn Jenner is "in talks" to appear at New York Fashion Week.

Caitlyn Jenner May Walk The Runway At New York Fashion Week

A source has claimed that the 65-year-old former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - is in discussions to model for luxury label Givenchy.



They said: "Caitlyn is in talks to walk the runway at the Givenchy for Riccardo Tisci show."

However, whilst the offer has thrilled Caitlyn, she is reportedly nervous as she feels she has a "huge responsibility" to represent the transgender community.

The insider added to Life & Style magazine: "She feels a huge responsibility to the transgender community and is a little nervous about the backlash she could get by doing a fashion show."

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham is also said to be keen on having the 'I Am Cait' star model some of her designs.

A source said previously: "She thinks she looks absolutely stunning and desperately wants to style her and even include her in an upcoming fashion campaign.

"She is open to the idea of working with transgender models and feels Caitlyn's glamorous style and Amazonian figure would work perfectly with her clothes."