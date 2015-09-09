Good genes clearly run in the Hart family.

Ashley Hart: 'Social media takes the personal experience with people away'

Following Jess Hart’s success as a Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated model, younger sister Ashley is quickly carving out a name for herself in the fashion world.

We caught up with the 27-year-old face of Just Jeans when she touched down in Sydney recently.

How does it feel to be the face of Just Jeans?

I'm so excited to be the face of such an iconic Australian brand. After growing up with the brand I was so honoured when they asked me to join the family. My sister shot for Just Jeans many moons ago. Buck was also a Just Jeans guy for many years. The brand has been a part of the family for so many years, so this role is the perfect fit - like a good pair of jeans!



Is there any sibling rivalry between you and Jessica?

Ha! Yes, probably no more than normal sisters though, one thing I love is that we are so honest with each other which sometimes feels likes we are fighting. We tell each other things that no one else would like to tell us, for example she tells me I'm being way to hippy haha, but it's the best relationship ever.



How has social media influenced your career?

I am really not all that savvy when it comes to technology and social media in general. For me, sometimes social media can take the personal experience with people away and often pulls me out of the 'moment'. In saying that, I do love getting creative with my Instagram, it's just one of those things you feel like you have to keep up with as that's where the whole world is going. It definitely helps me keep in touch with everything that is happening all over the world.

What are your wardrobe staples?

I travel a lot so denim is always a base for my look. As denim is so versatile, it's so easy to change your look even if you're wearing the same jeans. Also love a good pair of boots, hat and a leather jacket. I want experiment this Spring Summer season and add a colourful staple to the mix.

Your fave fashion Instagram accounts?

I get inspired by my friends fashion I follow @Reneebargh she uploads a lot of Australian designers. I also love, @whowhatwear, @thetrendspotter and of course my sister @1jessicahart. Not really 100% fashion, but I love @angelcandices for inspiration she has the perfect balance of boho/tomboy/sexy.



Your biggest fashion regret?

I like to say I don't have regrets, because I think anything I ever done that I look back on and know it wasn't quite right I have learnt from and it has made me who I am now. And with my fashion I think it rocks (now), but then I may look back in ten years and know more than I do now.



The best styling tip you've ever received?

I can't really remember receiving one. But I have my own learnings of self-discovery, which would be to balance all my outfits with masculinity and femininity. A Boho dress with a pair of Connies or baggy jeans with heel.



The biggest 'pinch-me' moment of your career?

To be honest, I constantly feel like I am pinching myself. I have these moments where I am surrounded by hair stylists, makeup artists, a driver and feel like I am living such an abundantly beautiful life - I appreciate all that I have and feel truly blessed.



Your go-to outfit for those 'I have nothing to wear' days?

Jeans, tee, Connies and a top knot.