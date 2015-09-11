Parents win the internet by recreating all their daughter's photos with her boyfriend

But one New York student didn't seem to mind when her mum and dad decided to troll her Facebook page, by posting pictures impersonating their daughter with her new boyfriend.

Emily Musson, who attends LIM College, has been with her boyfriend Johnny for the past two weeks and they've been using social media to document their affection for each other.

The photos range from Johnny nuzzling Emily's neck to the pair playfully sticking out their tongues at the camera.

Upon seeing the now pubic snaps, Emily's parents decided to recreate each picture, frame by frame.

Emily has since posted the pictures on her Twitter page and the hilarious snaps have been shared more than 44,000 times in the past two days.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Emily said her mother is delighted that the snaps went viral.

"When it went viral I was confused. Like, yeah, it's funny but, like, it's more interesting if you actually know my parents," she said.