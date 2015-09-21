Kendall Jenner dating Orlando Bloom?

Orlando Bloom is reportedly seeing Kendall Jenner.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is said to have hit it off with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty, who is 19 years his junior, after three secret meetings together.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The age difference doesn't seem to bother them although it's far too early for either to tell if it's going to develop into something serious."

The pair spent their first rendezvous enjoying dinner at Bui Sushi in Malibu before heading to nearby Paradise Cove. They met up again for a hiking trip and Orlando is said to have brought Kendall along to a friend's house party.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old beauty recently admitted she prefers to keep her private life private but says it isn't always "easy" to do so.

She explained: "It's not always easy, but I don't know, I just like to keep my private life private. I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life.

"Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who's a male, I'm not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person."