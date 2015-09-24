Sofia Vergara admits to being a total bridezilla

Sofia Vergara is mere months away from tying the knot with Joe Manganiello, and it's clearly stressing her out.

The Modern Family actress has admitted to being "beyond" a bridezilla, saying she's actually "kind of a nightmare".

"I am very detail-oriented so I am kind of like a nightmare," Vergara told Good Morning America. "I have a very good memory. If you show me swatches of things, I can in two months exactly remember, 'What happened with the one with the little border that had the little print?' I'm like, really bad."

Lucky for Manganiello, who we suspect has so far had zero input into the wedding, Vergara has opted to hire celebrity wedding planner, Mindy Weiss.

"He's a pleasure to be doing this with.," Vergara said. "He lets me do whatever I want. I show him options that of course I already want and I'm happy with, so whatever he's going to pick I already like."

Vergara added that she and Manganiello had been tempted to elope, but were quickly stopped by her family.

"My family started having seizures and heart attacks, complaints and emails with bad words," Vergara said dramatically. "They wanted a party. They needed a party. The last party I did was when I was turning 40 so it's been like three years so they wanted something."

And as for the dress? It's clearly a touchy subject right now.

"I know who's making my dress, but it's not ready," Vergara said. "They're making it far away so we'll see what happens when it arrives."