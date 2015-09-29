Gigi Hadid's Response To Body Shamers Is Perfect

Gigi Hadid has been working the runway circuit with aplomb over the last couple of years. As one of the most in-demand models in the world, the star has made quite a splash in the fashion industry - but unfortunately, not everyone has her back.

After comments about her shape and size starting flooding Instagram, the model fought back with a lengthy post on the importance of body positivity.

"I've said it before... I hope everyone gets to a place in their life where they'd rather talk about the things that inspire them over the things that bring others down. At least be open if not part of the change, because it's undeniably happening."

Gigi defended her body type, saying she didn't need to be a size zero to be successful.

"If I didn't have the body I do, I wouldn't have the career I do," she wrote. "I love that I can be sexy. I'm proud of it.

"No, I don't have the same body type as the other models in shows. No, I don't think I'm the best in any given show. Yes, I want to have a unique walk but I also know I have to improve. No, I'm not the first or last model of my type in this industry. You can make up all the reasons you think I am where I am, but really, I'm a hard worker that's confident in myself, one that came at a time where the fashion industry was ready for a change. I'm just doing my job.

"I represent a body image that wasn't accepted in high-fashion before, and I'm very lucky to be supported by the designers, stylists, and editors that I am: ones that know this is fashion, this is art; it can never stay the same.

It's 2015. But if you're not one of those people, don't take your anger out on me. Yes I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs, but I'm not asking for special treatment."

Hadid also said she was fine with designers who didn't want her in their shows - but that she wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"If they [designers] want me in their shows, I'm in it; if they don't, I'm not. That's just how it is and how it will be. If you don't like it, don't follow me, don't watch me, cause I'm not going anywhere."

Since posting the words to her Instagram account, Hadid has been met with a flood of celebrity support.

"I haven't met you yet @gighadid but I FEEL you so much," Tyra Banks wrote to the model. "Your words are powerful. Your words are necessary. Your words are vulnerable. Your words are real. Sending you love and hugs. From one model that had curves and a unique walk to another, Tyra."

In response, Hadid wrote back, "QUEEEEEN @tyrabanks I've looked up to you my whole life. Thank you for this."

Fellow model Ashley Graham also had some kind words for Hadid, telling her Twitter followers to go and look at the star's post.

"Thank you @GigiHadid for your love and realness on body love and acceptance. If you haven't yet, look at Gigi's IG post. It's compelling."

We can't wait to see Gigi hit the shows at Paris Fashion Week - after all, revenge is best served on the runway.

