Woman Born With No Legs Is Now A Lingerie Model

A 23-year-old who was born without legs is now a lingerie model.

Kaya Sesser, who spent the first few years of her life in an orphanage in Thailand, was adopted by an American family when she was 5-years-old and now lives in Oregan.

According to Caters News Agency, Sesser doesn't use a wheelchair and gets around using a skateboard.

The stunning model uses her arms to hoist herself up the stairs and she also surfs and snowboards.

Sesser's Instagram page is filled with stunning modeling snaps, showing her modeling swimwear and designs from various labels.

Her moto is: “No legs, no limits,” and she makes sure she lives life to the fullest every day.