Woman Born With No Legs Is Now A Lingerie Model

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Kanya Sesser was born with no legs.

A 23-year-old who was born without legs is now a lingerie model.
Kaya Sesser, who spent the first few years of her life in an orphanage in Thailand, was adopted by an American family when she was 5-years-old and now lives in Oregan.

The 23-year-old spent her early years in an orphanage.

According to Caters News Agency, Sesser doesn't use a wheelchair and gets around using a skateboard.



The stunning model uses her arms to hoist herself up the stairs and she also surfs and snowboards.

Now she is a successful lingerie model.

Sesser's Instagram page is filled with stunning modeling snaps, showing her modeling swimwear and designs from various labels.

Her moto is: “No legs, no limits,” and she makes sure she lives life to the fullest every day.

