Willow Smith Signs Modelling Contract

Willow Smith Signs Modeling Contract

Willow Smith is set to add another impressive notch to her already extensive portfolio after signing up to the same modeling agency as some of the biggest supermodels in the world.

The 14-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has just landed a contract with the Society Management, the same agency that represents Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima.

In an Instagram post on the agencies page, they wrote: 'A grand welcome to Willow Smith'.

The youngster is no stranger to the spotlight.

She has previously starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign and in 2011 her song, Whip My Hair, reached number 18 in the Australian music charts.

Willow isn't the only celebrity child to join the modeling world, with such child stars as Lily-Rose Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford also looking set to take the fashion industry by storm.