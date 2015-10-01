Beyonce Wears Aussie Designer Every Day On Holiday

The 'Crazy In Love' songstress posted a series of candid snaps off the back of her yacht with her husband Jay Z and adorable three-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, sporting a number of the luxe brand's boho designs.

The singer first fell in love with the acclaimed designer three years ago when she visited Sydney and she has been a firm supporter of their flowy numbers ever since.

Beyonce is seen wearing the brand's pale pink and blue Gaudi Tribute Drop Shoulder Playsuit in one picture, which features stunning embellishments and on-trend prints.

In another, the star showcases the Warrior Wanderlust Midriff Frill Top along with the Warrior Wanderlust Wide Leg Trousers, flashing her leg and her toned and tanned shoulders in the stunning attire.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, brand designer Camilla Franks said she is thrilled to see Beyonce looking so carefree in her earthy clothes.

"The excitement in the Camilla tribe both locally and internationally is just huge...she epitomises the Camilla woman," she said.

"A few years back I had a phone call saying she would love to meet me in my store...I walked in and she is the most humble beautiful woman, you wouldn't know she's the biggest star in the world, and we started going through the collection."

"She said: 'why don't you start trying them on for me' so next thing I know I'm butt naked in front of Beyonce trying on the collection for her and it was just a really fun magical experience and one you never think you're going to have when you're a young designer."

Beyonce isn't the only superstar who is a fan of the luxurious label.

Mother-daughter duo Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have been spotted out-and-about in the boho designs as well as Georgia May Jagger and even talk show queen Oprah.

Camilla plans to open up an international store in LA next year and currently sell their designs in 13 stores across Australia.

Beyonce's cousin and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland joined the star on her family holiday and was also spotted wearing the brand.