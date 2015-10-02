Taylor Swift donated $50K to cancer victim

Taylor Swift's 50k donation to cancer victim

Say what you will about Taylor Swift, but the star is nothing if not generous.

The singer reportedly donated US $50,000 (approx. $70K AU) to help her backing dancer's cancer-stricken nephew after she heard they were low on funds.

Swift gave the money to a fund set up for 13-month-old Ayden, who is the nephew of Kim 'Toshi' Davidson, one of Taylor's dancers on her '1989' world tour, and also left a message on the GoFundMe page set up to help him.

"Baby Ayden, I'm lucky enough to perform with your uncle Toshi on tour,” Swift wrote alongside the donation. “All of us are praying for you and your mama and sending so much love your way. Love, Taylor."

An overwhelmed Toshi shared an Instagram showing Taylor's donation and wrote: "So I get off the plane in Toronto and this is the first thing I see. @taylorswift is an angel and my family and I can't thank her enough ... She is such an incredible human being ... This will help Lil Toshi in this time of need ... Let's pray for him to beat this ... This unexpected gift is truly a blessing."

A message posted on the charity page thanked both Taylor and Toshi for their help.

The message said: "Thank you so much to Ayden's uncle Toshi and Taylor Swift for their generous donation, which will allow Lindsey to focus on Ayden and be with him day and night without having to leave his side. Thank you so much...words cannot express the deep gratitude we have for you two and everyone that is a part of TEAM AYDEN who have prayed and contributed to the cause! God Bless all of you!!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!!!"

This is not the first time Taylor has given money to those in need. In July she donated $50,000 to 11-year-old Naomi Oakes after she was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia and in June, she gave $15,000 to a family that was left devastated by a horrific car crash.