Why Kris Jenner cries at Kendall's catwalk shows

Kris Jenner cries at Kendall Jenner's catwalk shows

Kris Jenner cries when she sees daughter Kendall Jenner on the catwalk.

The 59-year-old reality queen has to keep dark sunglasses on at fashion shows because they hide her tears of pride at seeing the stunning 19-year-old model strut her stuff down the runway.

Asked how she feels watching Kendall at the top of her game, she gushed: "Oh, well I just full-on cry! People around me stare and don't understand why I'm crying or putting my sunglasses on. Of course, I'm so proud, it's very exciting to watch her."

Kris has been at Paris Fashion Week to support Kendall and enjoy the shows, and she admits she has a lot of respect for Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld because of the way he has nurtured and supported Kendall in her career.

Kendall walked in Lagerfeld's Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday and the showcase was attended by a host of stars including Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend St. Vincent, Maria Sharapova, Lewis Hamilton, Janelle Monae and Lily-Rose Depp - the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

In an interview with The National, Kris said: "Well we really love Chanel as a family and it's been so exciting for us to see Kendall walking in the show. She loves working for Karl and they team-up quite a bit. He also shoots her a lot as he's such a great photographer and she enjoys doing lots of his campaigns. So the Chanel show, as well as being exciting for us, has been a very exciting event for Kendall too."