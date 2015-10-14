Rihanna, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to perform at Victoria's Secret fashion show

Rihanna, Selena Gomez and The Weekend are set to perform at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The talented musicians have been announced as the acts to take to the stage at the runway event on December 8 in New York City as Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosia, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge strut their stuff down the catwalk in their jaw-dropping ensembles.

This will be the second time the 'Diamonds' hitmaker, 27, has performed at the annual event as she also took to the stage in 2012, before the headlining slot was swiped away from her by Taylor Swift, 25, for two years in 2013 and 2014.

However, this will be the first time for Selena, 22, but she will no doubt have no trouble getting to grips with the set-up as she'll be dished first-hand advice from her best friend Taylor.

The Canadian singer, 25 - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - will also make his debut at the glamorous show but will feel right at home if his girlfriend Bella Hadid, 19, takes part in the catwalk gig, like she and her sister Gigi are rumoured to.

Meanwhile, the talented trio will follow in the footsteps of last year's acts Ariana Grande, Hozier and Ed Sheeran who joined the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker at the event in London.

Justin Bieber, Jay Z, Maroon 5 and Nicki Minaj have also had the pleasure of fronting the glitzy runway show in previous years.