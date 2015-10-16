Size six model told she’s “too big” for the fashion industry

International model Charli Howards has ripped into the "ridiculous" modelling industry after being fired from her agency.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid poses topless for Vogue

RELATED: Gigi Hadid's response to body shamers is perfect

At 5'8 and a size six to eight, Howards was told she's "too big" to work as a model.

In response, Howards said she refused to be bullied into losing more weight from her already slender frame, saying she no longer wanted any part in such a misleading industry.

"I refuse to feel ashamed and upset on a daily basis for not meeting your ridiculous, unobtainable beauty standards, whilst you sit at a desk all day shoveling cakes and biscuits down your throats and slagging me and my friends off about our appearance," Howard wrote to her agency.

"The more you force us to lose weight and be small, the more designers have to make clothes to fit our sizes, and the more young girls are being made ill. It's no longer an image I choose to represent."

Howards proclaimed she would not "ridiculously shave (her) hip bones down just to fit into a sample size or meet agency standards.

"I have fought nature for a long time because you've deemed my body shape curvaceous, but I have recently begun to love my shape," Howards added.

Her words are a stark wakeup call for the industry, which has been putting more and more pressure on girls to be "Paris thin" in order to fit into sample sizes.

Howards isn't the only one to publically post about body shaming in the modelling industry, with Gigi Hadid recently claiming she "nearly quit" because of the pressure to be thin.

"That's what brought [me] to tears, when I realised that it's not only you know, people being called not good enough for the runway, but it's people being called too fat," Hadid explained.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford 'fears' for her daughter

As for Howards, she isn't going to let the negativity get her down.

"Until (and if) an agency wishes to represent me for myself, my body and the WOMAN I've become, give me a call," wrote Howards. "Until then, I'm off to Nandos."