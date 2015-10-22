Sophia Loren does not like your selfies

Sophia Loren hates selfie culture.

The 81-year-old screen icon is dismayed by the credence given to social media and the fact people can be famous for having millions of Twitter or Instagram followers.



Sophia feels relieved she worked in an era when "skill and talent" garnered you respect rather than relentless self-promotion.

Speaking at the Americans for the Arts National Arts Awards, she said: "In my time, an actress' merit and skill was based on her talent. Now when people meet me, they pull out their phones to take pictures. I do not know much about social media, but it seems that that's what makes people more famous. My era of Hollywood was much better - you were known for your skill and talent. I was very lucky to be a part of that time."

Sophia also warned younger actresses against having invasive cosmetic surgery because they could ruin their natural beauty.

The 'Grumpier Old Men' star added to the New York Post newspaper, she said: "These young girls really need to be more careful and selective of what they are doing to their bodies and their faces. I mean, you do not know for sure if you are going to a good doctor ... you can end up looking worse than what you thought you originally were."

Other stars in attendance at the Americans for the Arts National Arts Awards included Lady Gaga, Maria Bell and Herbie Hancock.