Natasha Oakley slams body shamers

The life of a fashion blogger may look glamorous, but there’s also a flipside to having so many social media followers.

Just ask Natasha Oakley, who slammed fans today after some accused her of photoshopping her images due to a picture that shows the popular blogger with a hint of cellulite (if you get out a magnifying glass, that is).

Considering Oakley has made a life out of posting images of herself in a bikini, it seems absurd that internet trolls would pick on a such a trivial thing.

“So basically every photo is photoshopped to death. I wonder why people don't get that,” wrote one user, while another commented that it was an “eye-opening” photo.

Luckily, Oakley says she is proud of her body and refuses to succumb to the hate.

“A few people were making negative comments so I thought it was important for me to comment back in the best interest of my female followers and women all over the world,” Oakley commented.

“I am a woman who is very happy, healthy and proud of her body.”

Oakley said she knew her angles, but wanted to remind everyone that she is human and will “always rock” what’s she got.

“The female form is something to be admired and celebrated not criticised,” said Oakley.

“I love you all and hope you can feel confident and sexy in your own skin no matter what anyone else says.”

It seems the fashion blogger will have the last laugh anyway: she has 1.4 million Instagram followers, and has turned her blog into a lucrative business.