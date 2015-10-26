News

Gigi Hadid Makes Her South Park Debut

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

There comes a time in a celebrity's life when they know they've hit the big time - and for Gigi Hadid that moment just happened.

The stunning 20-year-old supermodel was thrilled when she realised that she had been featured on an episode of South Park this week, appearing as a guest at a charity function.

The 20-year-old was immortalized by a cartoon character in a sheer dress for the part on South Park.



"I've been informed that I was on South Park this week for aprox 5 seconds," she tweeted.

"Soo that's officially the most iconic 5 seconds of my existence.​"

While Gigi's part is very minor in the show, apparently she's turned a blind eye to being called a "stupid b**ch" by another character.

