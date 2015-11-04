Gigi Hadid isn’t the only one to celebrate getting her wings this week, with Kendall Jenner reportedly joining the Victoria’s Secret lineup as well.

Kendall Jenner Joins the Victoria's Secret Lineup

RELATED: Rihanna drops out of Victoria's Secret show

RELATED: The moment Gigi Hadid is brought to tears as she's told she'll walk in the Victoria's Secret show

The model, who celebrated her 20th birthday with a star-studded party overnight, is now one of the most in-demand faces in the world.

“The best birthday present EVER!” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “Always been one of my biggest dreams to be on this catwalk. @victoriassecret 's newest recruits. Oh and I get to do it with my best friend.”

Along with her note, Jenner shared a drawing of herself and Hadid standing in front of a badge that reads, 'Victoria's Secret Service'.

Gigi Hadid had a similar reaction this week when she was told she’d be walking the Victoria’s Secret runway.

"THANK YOU @victoriassecret & @ed_razek!” Hadid wrote on Twitter. “One of the happiest moments of my life. #vsfashionshow2015

"I'm so overwhelmed with joy, it won't stop bringing me to tears. Thank you all for your love & support. On cloud nine. #VSFashionShow2015 (sic)".

RELATED: Two Aussies are hitting the Victoria's Secret catwalk

The Victoria's Secret Show will air on December 8 - mark your diaries!