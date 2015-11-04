She's already tried her hand at modeling, acting and now Cara Delevingne can add Black Ops soldier to her impressive resume.

Cara Delevingne Is A Sexy Soldier In New 'Call Of Duty' Trailer

The 23-year-old stunner appears in the latest trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops III brandishing a gun and sexily parading in front of a wall of fire.

Initially the trailer focuses on Kevin, a player in the game who goes about trying to eliminate zombies and baddies, narrated along the way by Fantastic Four star Michael B. Jordan.

As he claims his victory at the end, joyfully holding his hands up in the air, Cara appears out of nowhere and steals the show.

The epic trailer also features football star Marshawn Lynch.