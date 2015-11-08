Candice Swanepoel Might Drop Out Of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Candice Swanepoel Gets The Flu Just Days Before Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

With just days to go before the Victoria's Secret show, Candice Swanepoel has contracted the flu.

The Angel, who wore the coveted Fantasy Bra at last year's show, took to Instagram to update fans on her illness.

"Possibly the worst time ever to get flu. #doctordoctor," she wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing an oxygen mask.

The image has since been mysteriously deleted from her Instagram account as Victoria's Secret goes into damage control mode.

Just last week, Rihanna dropped out of the upcoming show to concentrate on her upcoming album.

In addition, Jourdan Dunn recently posted that she was glad not to be walking in the show this year as "Victoria's Secret is 'BS'". The tweet was deleted almost straight away, but not before fans mused that she'd been dumped from the production in exchange for Kendall Jenner.

While there's no word yet on whether Swanepoel will be forced to pull out, we suspect the Angel is receiving the best care possible in the leadup to the show.

This year, Selena Gomez, Elie Goulding and The Weeknd will join a host of Angels on the catwalk including newcomers Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.