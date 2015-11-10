Gisele Bundchen's book sells out before it hits shelves

Gisele Bundchen's highly-anticipated $700 nude book sold out the day before it even hit bookshelves.

The 35-year-old model - who announced her retirement from the runway earlier this year - was supposed to release 'Gisele' last Friday but was shocked to discover all 1,000 copies of the snap shot collection had been purchased 24 hours before its debut, according UsWeekly.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty thanked her fans for supporting the limited edition coffee table book featuring over 300 photos taken throughout her modelling career spanning over 20 years.

She wrote alongside a photograph of her at her launch: "I'm feeling gratitude for the love and affection I received from everyone today at the launch of my book, thank you for being present at this very special moment for me."

The book includes "tributes from Gisele's closest friends, family, and fashion leaders, who shed light on how and why she has become one of the greatest models of all time."

Meanwhile, the blonde stunner, who personally signed every single copy of the book, topped Forbes' list of highest-earning models two months ago, after she made an astonishing $44 million between June 2014 and June 2015.

The large sum meant she took the top spot for the 14th year in a row, thanks to lucrative advertising campaigns for the likes of Chanel, Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera and Emilio Pucci, as well as profits from her Gisele Bunchen Intimates lingerie collection and the jelly sandals she designs for Brazilian shoemaker, Grenden.