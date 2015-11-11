Victoria's Secret Model Shuts Down Interview

Every year at Victoria's Secret show time, all people want to know is how the Angels stay in shape - what do they eat? What kind of exercise do they do?

While most of them grin and bear it (hey, it's what the people want), Magdalena Frackowiak has clearly had enough.

The model expertly shut down TMZ today after they asked what she planned on chowing down on after the show, saying they were making her look like an idiot.

"What? No guys, not with these kinds of questions, this is stupid!" Magdalena responded. "Ask more smart questions, not eating after the show."

The model said the question sent a poor message to fans because it made out like all the Angels were starving themselves in the lead up to the show.

"You make me look like an idiot," Magdalena said, rolling her eyes. "It seems like I'm starving myself and I can't wait for the show to end so I can eat."

This year more than ever, the Victoria's Secret models have taken to social media to showcase how much hard work goes into getting a body like theirs.

And far from starving themselves, the girls appear to eat extremely healthily and work out like, six hours a day.

"It's like training for the Olympics," said model Alessandra Ambrosio.