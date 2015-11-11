Kendall Jenner Tells Her Sisters To Stay Away From The Victoria's Secret Show

RELATED: Kendall Jenner joins the Victoria's Secret line-up

RELATED: 'I've been selected as one of the VS models:' Ellie Goulding Jokes Around Backstage

According to Confidential, the 20-year-old model told her sisters to keep away the runway, as it would be too much pressure on her to know they were watching from the crowd but her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner will be there.

"I told them all to stay away," Jenner said backstage at the show.

"It was too much pressure and I was like, 'Mom and Dad are good enough,' Jenner said.

"I just need the pressure off. There's enough pressure as it is."

Kendall only found out last week that she would be walking in the world famous show.

The star has been vocal in the past about being a huge fan of the Victoria's Secret show and always said that it was her dream to one day be on the stage.

She told the website that she had a full dinner the night before the show.

"I had chicken and sweet potato and egg whites and avocado," she said.

Catch all the latest from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show HERE