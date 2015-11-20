Gigi Hadid Says Naomi Campbell Taught Her How To Walk The Runway

Gigi Hadid Says Naomi Campbell Helped Her Runway walk

Naomi Campbell taught Gigi Hadid how to walk the runway.

The 20-year-old model recently strutted her stuff down the catwalk at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City and has admitted the 45-year-old supermodel dished out her top tips on how to be a success at the event.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said: "Naomi gave me some pointers so that was really exciting. We were just hanging out at her hotel and I was talking about the show and she said, 'Let's practice walking in the hallway.'

"Being cast in the show was nerve-wracking but Naomi told me, 'Take your own time. Don't go to the pace of the girl in front of behind. Have your own movement and remember it.' "

The blonde beauty - who made her debut alongside models Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Lily Aldridge at the star-studded event - had to work really hard to earn her spot on the catwalk after being rejected twice in the past.

Gigi's mother Yolanda Foster, 54, said previously: "She has worked really hard; this didn't just fall into her lap. She's missed it twice, this was her third try and she pulled it off and got a spot that millions and millions of beautiful women deserve as much as she does."