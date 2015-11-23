Kendall Jenner Says Modelling Is 'Not Real Life'

Kendall Jenner Says Modeling Is 'Not Real Life'

She may be one the biggest models in the world at the moment, but Kendall Jenner has admitted that modeling is "not real life".

The stunning 20-year-old Victoria's Secret model was talking about comments on her social media, when she said she doesn't look at them, as she is constantly scrutinised with a magnifying glass.

RELATED: Was Kendall Jenner The Reason Rihanna Pulled Out Of The Victoria's Secret Show?

RELATED: Kendall and Kylie Jenner Arrive In Sydney

"No one will ever be perfect, so it's just stupid to put someone's face on a magazine cover saying, 'this is what you should look like,'"she said in an interview with News Corp.

"It's kind of my job but it's not real life.

"That's why I don't read my comments.

" I don't read anything of that nature.

"So if you put yourself in that position you're, like, not going to be happy."

Kendall was recently in Australia promoting her new clothing line with Forever New, alongside 18-year-old sister Kylie Jenner, where the pair met with fans who were pelted with eggs waiting to catch a glimpse of the pair.

The duo were also named two of the world's most influential young people by Time magazine and their family were crowned 'America's First Family' by Cosmo magazine in the US.