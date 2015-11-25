Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia takes posing tips from her mom

Cindy Crawford taught daughter how to pose

Cindy Crawford has taught her daughter how to pose.

Kaia Gerber may only be 14 years old but she has already proved she's one to watch in the modelling world and she has admitted her supermodel mother has been helping her master the perfect photo and get her career up and running.

The youngster said: "She taught me to have a thought behind every single pose.

"That way, when you look at the photos afterwards, it feels deeper than just staring at a blank face."

And it's not just her poses the 49-year-old model has been helping the brunette beauty with, as Cindy also helps her groom her eyebrows to ensure she doesn't pluck too much.

Kaia explained: "My mum does mine because I know I would go tweezer-crazy and wind up with no eyebrows at all.

"I love the look of full brows that aren't perfectly done - eyebrows on fleek, that's the goal."

Meanwhile, even though she appears to be following in Cindy's footsteps at the moment, the youngster is confident her mum will support her every move even if she decides a career in fashion is no longer something she aspires.

She added to Teen Vogue magazine: "She told me she would support me regardless of what I decided, but I'm so glad that I actually got to be a kid before having to grow up. My mum knows best about this kind of thing."