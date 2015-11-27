Gwyneth Paltrow's Christmas Gift Guide Features $900 Toilet Paper

xx

Gwyneth Paltrow's website Goop is known for an extravagant array of opulent clothes and products, but has she gone too far with her latest Christmas gift guide?

In a blog post entitled: Ridiculous (and Awesome) Gifts, the 43-year-old actress and mum-of-two, lists $956 toilet paper as a perfect gift for that special friend in your life.

"While there’s no lack of over-the-top indulgences this time of year (18-karat gold dumbbells, anyone?), this gift guide isn’t just about crazy extravagances: There’s a little ridiculous for every budget," Gwyneth says in the piece.

She then goes on to explain that the Joseph's Toiletries toilet paper is "the gold standard of toilet paper - for the friend who truly has it all."

Also listed on Gwyneth's extortionate list is a vintage ball and chain for $1,500, Italian white truffles for $175 and modern dinner bells for $60.