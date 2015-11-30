Guess Who The Most Wanted Celebrity Brand Ambassadors Are?

Brands may have once favoured actresses to front their campaigns, but it seems the times are changing.

According to curated engagement tool Celebrity Intelligence, supermodels are now the most in-demand faces in the world, leaving their once-desired Hollywood counterparts out in the cold.

Case in point: Kendall Jenner is now the number 1 most requested star when it comes to pushing a brand, closely followed by gal pals Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid.

Combined, these women have a pulling power of over 70 million Instagram followers.

Other faces to make the coveted list include Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Odell Beckham Jr (receiver for the New York Giants), Crista Cober, Binky Felstead from Made in Chelsea and Stephen Curry, point guard for the Golden State Warriors.

As you can see from the list above, no A-list actresses made the cut.

So what does this mean for 2016? Besides the fact that we can expect to see a whole lot more of Kendall Jenner, you can bet brands will continue to take advantage of "celebrities" with huge social media followings - and more often than not, that includes the new generation of supermodels.