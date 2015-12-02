Not only are the Victoria's Secret Angels stunningly beautiful, but it turns out they're not too shabby at lip-syncing either.

Victoria's Secret Angels Lip-Sync To 'Hands To Myself' In Their Lingerie

The show is just six days away from airing on TV and the producers at Victoria's Secret have released a teaser for what can be expected in this lip-syncing while wearing lingerie video.

RELATED: Victoria Secrets Model Shanina Shaik's Sexy Swimsuit Campaign

RELATED: 10 Things You Need To Know About Aussie Victoria's Secret Model Bridget Malcolm

The host of beauties, including Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge and Behati Prinsloo and many others can be seen doing their best efforts to look like they're starring in a video for Selena Gomez's 'Hands To Myself' video.

Even Selena makes an appearance throughout the sprightly clip, as many of the Angels struggle to keep it together.

Check out the fun-loving video and outtakes above.