Why Cate Blanchett Will Never Dress Her Daughter In Pink

She might be one of the most stylish women in Hollywood, but you'll never catch Cate Blanchett dressing her daughter up.

The Aussie actress said she deliberately doesn't outfit her daughter in pink because she doesn't want any of her children to have to conform to gender stereotypes.

"I was traumatised the first time I bought her a dress," she explained. "It was a black one. I don't think I treat her any differently than the boys. And with the boys I didn't think, 'Oh I have a son.' It was always, 'What's this creature's personality?'

Blanchett admits however, that she "loves" fashion, even though there's a "very shallow" side to it.

"(But) there's also a very shallow side to film-making," she conceded. "It doesn't mean that it's populated by only shallow people."

Blanchett is a huge fan of Giorgio Armani, and rightfully so - his designs are classic, elegant and timeless. In fact, says the actress, her first ever pay check was spent on an Armani suit.

"I spent my first pay check after drama school on an Armani suit, which I've still got - and wear," she said.

"Clothes are a huge part of the acting process. In a way they're the most creative aspect, because you don't always get a lot of rehearsal time, so the costumes can help coalesce all kinds of ideas."