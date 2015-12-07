Cara Delevingne Releases 'The Future Is Female' Charity Sweater

Cara Delevingne Releases Charity Sweater

She's tried her hand at modeling, acting and now Cara Delevingne has brought out her own range of sweatshirts.

The 23-year-old Suicide Squad actress has released a range of charity jumpers, emblazoned with the slogan: “The Future Is Female”.

Cara partnered up with charity brand Represent, who allow celebrities to release their own customised range of clothes in aid of charity.

All proceeds from every jumper sold will be donated to the Girl Up’s campaign, which educates girl on health and safety in developing countries.

The stunning model has previously spoken out about her struggles with depression and anxiety, revealing recently that she even had suicidal thoughts when she was younger.

"I was packing my bags, and suddenly I just wanted to end it," she told Vogue.

"I had a way, and it was right there in front of me. And I was like, I need to decide whether I love myself as much as I love the idea of death."

She said the responsibility of being open about her sexuality took it's toll on her health and wellbeing.