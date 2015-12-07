Kendall Jenner Won The Most Popular #TBT Post Of The Year

Another day, another Kendall Jenner Instagram win. This time, the 20-year-old model and reality TV star took home the award for most liked #TBT of the year (unless of course someone related to her breaks that record in the next three weeks).

RELATED: Adriana Lima praises Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid

RELATED: Kendall Jenner says modelling is not real life

The black and white image below, of Kendall dressed up in a baseball hat, Gap sweatshirt, and pigtail braids, was from the year her family dressed up as a baseball team for Halloween when she was in first grade.

"A great tbt shows an authentic glimpse into your life, and something adorable or funny always wins extra points," Jenner told Instagram. She added, "It's not only about what I want people to see, but also what they can interpret from a single moment that may have no context. I enjoy getting artistic with my posts."

RELATED: Was Kendall Jenner The Reason Rihanna Pulled Out Of The Victoria's Secret Show?

"Artistic" might not be the first word that comes to mind when scrolling through Jenner's Instagram feed, but her nearly 43 million followers seem to be A-OK with what she does post. The winning shot, above, received 1.8 million likes.