Selena Gomez Slaps Gigi Hadid's Bottom On The Victoria's Secret Runway

Selena Gomez has just won the internet, after giving her friend Gigi Hadid a sneaky smack on the bottom on the Victoria's Secret runway.

In what is being hailed as one of the most memorable moments from the highly-anticipated show, which aired last night, Selena took it upon herself to cheer on one of her favourite models, 20-year-old Gigi Hadid, by giving her a friendly pat on the bottom as she strutted her stuff.

23-year-old Selena took to the stage as a musical act for the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and she didn't disappoint, singing her hit songs, Hands To Myself and Me And My Girls as the Angels sashayed down the runway.

And it seemed like sultry singer just couldn't keep her hands to herself as Gigi appeared on the catwalk wearing a pair of fireman overalls and a pink crop top.

The pair danced together before Gigi continued up the runway, but on her way back down, her friend smacked her bottom, as any good friend would do when one of their mates is walking on one of the most famous catwalks in the world.

And it seems like the pair may have more than famous friends and shows in common, as it's believed Selena is now dating One Direction singer Niall Horan and Gigi has been spotted holding hands with his former bandmate Zayn Malik.

Just yesterday Gigi also spoke about how terrifying the Victoria's Secret auditions are.

The blonde-bombshell, who is also best friends with Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift, told ABC's Live! With Kelly And Michael that she was unsure whether or not she would ever to be able to make it as a model following the auditions, which featured a full-blown catwalk, an audience and numerous cameramen.

"Last year I auditioned for the show and I wouldn't have put me on the show either," she said.

"I walked in there and was shaking like this [as she showed her hands trembling].

"It's actually really scary."