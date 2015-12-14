Megan Fox Slams Social Media

Megan Fox thinks social media is "toxic".

The 29-year-old beauty - who has two sons, Noah, three, and 22-month-old Bodhi, with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green - has urged parents to keep their children away from social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook, claiming they're negative influences on youth culture.

"I'm not a huge fan of social media," she said. "I think it's really toxic for our youth culture.

"There's literally a hierarchy in schools of who's the cool kid, based on who has the most followers and who has the most likes, and it's a really terrible message to wake up every day and have your kids going like, 'Who likes my photo?' or 'Who's following me?'"

Megan also admitted she was shocked by her own experiences with social media.

"I've had little kids... when I was on Twitter for five days... I would have 12 and 13-year-old kids going, 'If you don't follow me back I'm gonna kill myself! I was like, 'This is f**king awful',"

She told Entertainment Tonight:

"Parents should pay attention to that and get their kids off of it; you're not ready for that s**t when you're a teenager. You need to be an adult before you can even start messing around with that. It's irresponsible and it's dangerous."